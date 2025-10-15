Vector X powers inclusivity as official athlete kit partner at ISBA Women's Blind Football World Championship 2025

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Vector X, India's trailblazing sports brand, continues its commitment to inclusive sport by partnering with the Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF) as the official athlete kit partner at the ISBA Women's Blind Football World Championship 2025.

What makes this milestone even more special is Vector X's ongoing association with IBFF and its role in developing the 'Sound Ball' a revolutionary football designed specifically for visually challenged players, as per a release from ISBA.

The ball, equipped with internal sound devices and a low-bounce bladder, enables players to navigate the game using auditory cues, transforming accessibility and performance for blind footballers across the country.

Founded in 2016, IBFF is the national governing body for blind football, operating under the Paralympic Committee of India. It has been instrumental in nurturing talent across 24 states and elevating India's presence in international tournaments.

Sunil Mathew, Director of IBFF, said: "Blind football is not just a sport it's a movement. With Vector X, we have a partner who not only supports our athletes but also innovates for them."

Baljinder Pal Singh, Head of marketing, Vector X shared: "every athlete deserves gear that empowers, inspires, and performs. Vector X Sound ball enables athletes to play by sound, transforming the pitch into a symphony of skill, courage, and precision"

A Shared Vision: Sport Without Limits

Together, Vector X and IBFF are rewriting the rules proving that inclusion is not a feature, it's the future. This partnership is a rallying cry to brands, federations, and fans: the beautiful game belongs to everyone.

