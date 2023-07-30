"Vini adapting to new system well" : Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti after loss to Barca

Texas [US], July 30 : Reflecting on Real Madrid's 3-0 loss to Barcelona in the season's first 'El Classico' on Sunday, Carlo Ancelotti said Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr, who missed a penalty and hit the rival crossbar on a number of occasions in the derby clash, was still adapting to his new role at the club.

Ancelotti was quoted by the club's official website as saying, "He (Vinicius Junior) is adapting to the new system well. He likes to play more on the inside. He hit the crossbar three times and played a key role although he didn't score."

On who was Real's number one penalty taker, coach Ancelotti said, "We're trying things out. Modrić, who usually takes them, was missing. It could be Vini Jr, Modrić or Rodrygo. Vini Jr. missed today, but he's a very good penalty taker."

In a pre-season fixture played at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, US, on Sunday, Real came close to scoring on several occasions but were denied by the post every time.

While Vinicius missed a spot-kick in the first half, Ousmane Dembele, Fermin Lopez Martin and Ferran Torres were the goalscorers for Barcelona.

The match saw history being scripted as it recorded the largest-ever turnout for an 'El Clasico' in the United States. It also recorded the highest club soccer match attendance in AT&T Stadium history.

In the first half, Barcelona started off well with regular forays into the rival half.

Real Madrid, however, were slow to get into their strides in the initial stages of the match.

In the 15th minute of the match, Barcelona were awarded a free-kick. New signing Ilkay Gundagon, who took the free-kick, passed the ball to Pedri who was just outside the 18-year-box. Pedri sent a through ball to Dembele, who smashed the ball past Real Madrid's goalkeeper.

This move by Barca looked like a training ground routine, which they brought straight into the match.

Real Madrid was awarded a penalty kick in the first half and Vinicius Junior had the chance to level the score. However, his shot hit the crossbar before going out of play.

The first half ended with Barcelona leading 1-0.

Real were desperately unlucky not to have scored in the opening half as they had five attempts at goal.

Real Madrid came close to scoring but ended up conceding again as a defensive error allowed Barcelona's Fermin Lopez Martin to put the Catalans 2-0 ahead.

In the 85th minute of the match, Martin scored with a stunning left-footer from outside of the 18-yard box.

In the 91st minute, Ferran Torres scored Barca's third of the night.

