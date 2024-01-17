Vlahovic's double surges Juve to crush Sassuolo in Serie A
Rome, Jan 17 Juventus secured their sixth consecutive win across all competitions with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Sassuolo in Serie A. The win was spearheaded by Dusan Vlahovic's double and Federico Chiesa's strike.
The Bianconeri were in scintillating form, having recently eliminated Frosinone with a 4-0 victory in the Coppa Italia, and entered Tuesday's game bolstered by Adrien Rabiot's return, reports Xinhua.
Juventus took the lead in the 15th minute when Vlahovic unleashed a left-footed blockbuster from the edge of the box. The Serbian striker then doubled the advantage with a stunning free-kick.
Chiesa sealed the win before the final whistle, with Manuel Locatelli setting up the winger to find the net.
With this victory, Juventus maintains their second-place ranking with 49 points, continuing to apply pressure on league leaders Inter Milan.
