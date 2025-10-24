"Want this team to show passion on pitch": KBFC coach David Catala ahead of AIFF Super Cup

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Head coach of Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC), David Catala, shared his confidence in the team's new signings and emphasised their focused approach ahead of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, as per the official website of Indian Super League (ISL).

Drawn in Group D, the Blasters face a challenging campaign alongside Mumbai City FC, SC Delhi, and Rajasthan United FC. Catala's men begin their journey against the I-League side on October 30, before taking on SC Delhi on November 3 and Mumbai City FC on November 6. All three fixtures are scheduled to be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Kerala Blasters FC's preparations are in full swing, with Spanish coach David Catala satisfied with how the new signings have settled into the squad. Juan Rodriguez, Tiago Alves, Koldo Obieta, Amey Ranawade, and Arsh Shaikh are among the key additions set to bolster the team ahead of the tournament.

"I'm really excited about how the new signings have come with the energy and (how) they put into the team. And this is what we need, these kinds of players with hunger to come here and spread that energy to the group," Catala told Kerala Blasters FC in an interview, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Catala is optimistic about the blend of youth and experience in his squad. He emphasises the importance of growth and team spirit, but believes it will take time to fully develop.

"We have very talented young players, and I think it's time to give them a step forward. We need to build a new team, a new experience, and a new team spirit (with the squad we have). This has to be our target," he stated.

Recognising the passion of the club's loyal supporters, KBFC head coach Catala underscores the vital connection between the team and its fans. He stresses that players must give their all on the pitch, ensuring that every performance makes the supporters proud.

"The fans have to feel that this team belongs to them. I want this team to show passion on the pitch, to show commitment on the pitch.

"I want to make them (the fans) proud, to feel that they are proud of their team. This, for me, is very important. So to have this connection has to be the key for us to survive," shared Catala.

