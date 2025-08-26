"Want to prove a point...": Liverpool's Ngumoha after becoming youngest goal-scorer in club's history at 16 years

Newcastle [UK], August 26 : After netting a historic goal for Liverpool, becoming the youngest goal-scorer in the club's history, Rio Ngumoha expressed his happiness at scoring the match-winning goal and recalled how "sensational" he felt with fans chanting his name.

At the age of 16 years and 361 days, Rio became the youngest goal-scorer for Liverpool as he helped the defending champions secure a 3-2 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park on Tuesday. After Ryan Gravenberch (35th minute) and Hugo Ektike (46th minute) put Liverpool ahead, Newcastle responded strongly with Bruno Guimaraes (57th minute) and William Osula (88th minute) levelling the score. In the 10th minute of the stoppage time, Rio came in clutch with a goal to register his name in the history books of this illustrious club. The teenager did well for Liverpool during the pre-season, contributing three goals and two assists.

Speaking to Liverpool.com after the match, Rio said, "I am buzzing! I am so happy to score, especially as the winner. A good moment, a special feeling, I'm definitely happy."

"You just have to come on and make an impact, and thank God that I did that. It was just a proud moment," he added.

His cool finish was way beyond his age and revealed that his positioning for the goal was down to all the coaching he received over the years in the club's academy.

"Normally, last season especially, the Academy coaches and even the first-team coaches are always saying, 'Make the back post, make the back post.' The fact that I made the back post is just crazy... when I saw it with Mo[Salah and then Dom Szoboszlai putting it through his legs, I was like one-v-one and I just smashed it," he said.

"The fans, I heard them screaming my name and that is a sensational moment I would say. But you cannot get too carried away with all the noise, like I said, because at the end of the day I probably do that finish 100 times on the training ground so it's no different with the fans [here]. But obviously, the fans backing you there, it is just crazy," he added.

Rio also said that while he is 16, he does not want to show that he cannot play with older players.

"I want to prove a point that I can play with not just people my age but many ages above. But like I said, there are people at the club who are always helping me, and I am always learning and improving, so I cannot complain," he added.

With two wins in two matches, Liverpool is in third place in the table and will play rivals Arsenal next on August 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor