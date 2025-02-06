"We are at a good advantage": Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Molina on defending League Shield

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 6 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina expressed his delight with the way his side eased past Punjab FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Despite a goalless first half, the hosts exhibited a valiant performance by creating numerous clear-cut chances, courtesy of Jamie Maclaren, Greg Stewart, Jason Cummings, and others.

The stalemate was eventually broken through a second-half brace from Maclaren and Liston Colaco's curling strike, which propelled the defending League Shield champions to the ISL playoffs for the fifth time in a row.

After securing its 14th win in the season with a stunning 3-0 triumph, Mohun Bagan SG now has a 100 per cent win record against Punjab FC in the ISL.

It also marked their ninth home win of the ongoing season, tied for their highest tally in a single ISL season (also nine in 2020-21).

"The work of the players is the secret. The work of everybodycoaching staff, supporting staff, management, and owneris helping the team. Everybody is pushing in the same way," Molina said about Mohun Bagan Super Giant's success at home.

"And finally, the players are doing a great job. Being successful in front of the goal, being successful defending our goal, keeping clean sheets. It's no other secret. It's everybody's work in the same direction," he added in the post-match press conference.

Molina went on to praise Maclren for his impactful performance in the second half but also showered faith on his other forwards such as Jason Cummings and Greg Stewart, who also created a couple of goal-scoring opportunities.

"Maclaren did a great performance. Greg (Stewart) did a great performance. Jason (Cummings), well done; he did a great performance," Molina said.

"I'm not worried about the goals because they are having the chances. The strikers have chances. Goals will come. I'm happy too. Goals will come. They have to keep working in the same way. And they will score more goals," he added.

Sahal Abdul Samad, who started the game against Punjab FC, was substituted after he picked up an injury in the first half. Anirudh Thapa has also been sidelined due to an injury in the past few weeks.

"About Sahal, I cannot tell you at that moment exactly how many times he is going to be out. And about Thapa, I don't know right now if he will be ready for the match. Hopefully, we will try to prepare him. Right now, I don't know if he will be ready," he said.

With 46 points from 20 matches, the Mariners are at the summit of the points table and inches away from defending the League Shield. The Kolkata giants need only seven points from their four remaining games of the 2024-25 season. Mohun Bagan SG could be crowned as the League Shield winners before their away fixture in Kochi if both Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa lose their next two matches.

"They (opponent teams) can still win all the matches. I don't know exactly how many points they can reach, but it's more than 46. We are happy. We are at a good advantage," he said.

"It's true that in that moment there are two more matches to play. But we will see what happens with the remaining matches. It happens what happens. We are always focused on ourselves and our matches," he signed off.

