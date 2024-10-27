"We are hurt": Ancelotti after 4-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona

Madrid [Spain], October 27 : Carlo Ancelotti described Real Madrid's final 30 minutes as "forgettable" following their 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the La Liga El Clasico on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Robert Lewandowski led Barcelona's charge, scoring twice in quick succession in the 54th and 56th minutes.

Later, 17-year-old Lamine Yamal and Raphinha compounded Real Madrid's struggles with goals in the 77th and 84th minutes.

Despite controlling much of the possession, Real Madrid missed several opportunities, with Kylian Mbappe having an off day.

Though disappointed, Ancelotti expressed confidence in Real Madrid's ability to recover. He noted that the final score didn't fully capture the match but admitted they suffered from missed chances.

"We are hurt; it's a tough moment, but I want to thank the fans for their support. We don't need to discard everything because there's nothing to discard," Ancelotti said in the press room after the match.

"We have to forget the last 30 minutes. The season is very long, and we must not give up. We need to learn from this. It's time to bounce back. The season is long, and the team can do betterand we will," Ancelotti added.

"The result doesn't reflect what happened on the pitch. We couldn't take the lead, and they capitalised. Until the first goal, the game was very even, and we had more chances," he noted.

Real Madrid, currently second in the La Liga table with 24 points, will seek redemption when they face Valencia on November 2 at Mestalla.

