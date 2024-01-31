"We are only looking at the future": NorthEast United's head coach Juan Benali

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], January 31 : Ahead of NorthEast United FC's match against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Wednesday, the Highlanders' head coach Juan Pedro Benali said that they are not thinking about the past but only looking at at the future.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Benali said the match against Jamshedpur would be different and that the visitors would do their best to win the match.

"We won't think about the past, we are only looking at the future. It will be a totally different game on Wednesday. This will be the fifth game we will play against Jamshedpur FC this season. We will give our best," Benali was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

Northeast United's head coach hailed Jamshedpur and said that they have a strong side.

"Jamshedpur FC are a strong team with very good players. They are a team that will make it difficult for you to play. It will be a good game between two tough teams," he added.

When asked about the new signings of the club, Hamza Regragui and Tomi Juric, Benali said that they are slowly trying to be part of the team.

"They are slowly trying to be part of the team. They must be welcomed by the team and the fans and I hope they give us the push we need for the last 10 games of the ISL," he said.

Benali's side holds the sixth place in the ISL's standings with 12 points after winning two of their 12 matches in the league. They have failed to perform in their previous games and won only two of their five past encounters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor