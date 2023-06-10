"We are ready", says Manchester City's manager Guardiola ahead of Champions League final

Istanbul [Turkey], June 10 : Manchester City is ready to take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Ahead of the match, Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola stressed that the team is ready for the finals, according to the official website of Manchester City.

Manchester City already had a successful domestic season. They have won the Premier League title and the FA Cup this season.

Now, Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to complete their treble having won two titles already.

According to the official website of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola said, "Tomorrow will be the same. I will have a plan. We are ready - I have the feeling the players will give absolutely everything. Go for it"

He further added, "We have to be patient. The most important thing in this type of game is thinking we are 0-0 and thinking we are losing."

Speaking in a press conference in Turkey, ahead of the final match, Pep Guardiola said, "Italian teams are 0-0 and think they are winning. They are not winning it is 0-0. We have to be stable and get the rhythm and be stable."

Adding on, "In bad moments we need to step forward. It will happen. 1-0 down or 1-0 up so in both circumstances be stable."

"The plan gives us stability and helps in certain moments in the game to come back and have security," said Guardiola.

As per the official website of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola said, "It's important in the final to have a plan. But finals are one-off games and if it goes bad, we can put more strikers."

"Or maybe we put seven central defenders, I don't know. There are moments when it will be, guys, there are no tactics here. It's just desire we have to go", said Pep Guardiola.

In 2021, Manchester City featured in the final of the UEFA Champions League against Chelsea. Unfortunately, Manchester City was defeated 1-0 by Chelsea in the final.

Speaking on the last final Champions League final encounter, Pep Guardiola said, "It's a different game, two years later, different players," what we planned two years ago was to play a good game against Chelsea. It did not work. That's why people say it was wrong."

Manchester City will be hoping to make amends in their second appearance in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan.

