We are using Durand Cup for AFC Champions League preparation: Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

West Bengal (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Mumbai City FC romped to a 5-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC in their second group stage match of the 2023 Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The Islanders’ continued their goal-scoring spree in the second match after securing a comfortable 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC in the opening game. Mumbai City FC head coach, Des Buckingham, expressed his delight after his side thumped the reserve side of Jamshedpur FC and moved closer to the knockout stages of the Durand Cup.

“I am happy with the result, (we won) with a 5-0 scoreline anyway. We had a game two days ago and it was only our second competitive game of the season. So we had a plan around making sure we got more minutes into certain players, but also giving opportunities to other players in our squad,” Buckingham said after the match, according to ISL press release.

Having defeated Jamshedpur FC in the club playoffs earlier in April, Mumbai City FC is set to represent the nation for the second time in this season's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League. The Islanders showcased an impressive performance during their inaugural appearance in the 2021-22 campaign, securing two wins and ultimately finishing second in their group.

Buckingham has already set his sights on Asia's most prestigious tournament and views the Durand Cup as a preparatory event leading up to the AFC Champions League, where the Islanders will go neck-to-neck against some of Asia's elite clubs.

"I spoke earlier about using the Durand Cup to prepare us for the AFC Champions League. I am happy with the minutes and the performance of the players who started but it’s important to test the depths of our squad to give other players minutes and opportunities to showcase what they can do. They were a large reason as to why we were successful last year, whether they started or finished the game, and it is going to be the case this season too," stated the Islanders’ head coach.

Mumbai City FC is currently leading Group B with six points from two matches. They will take on Indian Navy FT on August 19 in their final group-stage game of the Durand Cup.

Additionally, the Islanders’ will discover their opponents for the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Group Stage during the draw ceremony scheduled for August 24.

