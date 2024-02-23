"We deserved the three points": Khalid Jamil on Jamshedpur's 2-1 win over East Bengal

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], February 23 : Following Jamshedpur FC's 2-1 win over East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, the Men of Steel head coach Khalid Jamil said that they deserved the three points from the game.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Khalid said that they played the same way as they did in their previous two games.

He gave all the credit for the win to Jeremy Manzorro for scoring the last-minute freekick in the game.

"We deserved the three points. We played in the same way as we played in our last two home games. But this time, (we won) because of Jeremy (Manzorro), he scored a free-kick (in the dying moments). So, it was the turning point," Khalid was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

He also praised the players who were substituted and said that they played "very well".

"It was not my magic. They (the players who were substituted in) played very well. Going inside (the pitch), Rei (Tachikawa) changed the game. Nikhil (Barla) put in a good cross like he did in the earlier games, and Rei (Tachikawa) scored. Alen (Stevanovic) also tried (to make an impact) after coming in. So, everybody is working hard as a team. That is a good point," he added.

Jamshedpur's Rei Tachikawa scored an equaliser in the 80th minute, later it was followed by a winner by French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro in the added time of the second half to clinch three crucial points from the game.

The Red and Golds sealed their first win in six matches when they beat Hyderabad FC by 1-0 away from home last Saturday. However, they started the game against Jamshedpur on the backfoot with Manzorro and Imran Khan troubling Prabsukhan Singh Gill with formidable efforts from in and around the 18-yard box.

