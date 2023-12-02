"We earned these three points in a very difficult place": Odisha FC coach Lobera after beating Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], December 2 : Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera was relieved to see his side secure all three points against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday and said that his team earned the points in a "very difficult place".

After a tight battle in the opening half, the visitors took the lead in the 56th minute of the match when Roy Krishna scored with a well-taken header from a corner kick by Ahmed Jahouh. This goal proved the decider as Odisha FC secured their third consecutive win in the ISL.

After the game, Lobera expressed relief as his side secured an important victory in a challenging stadium, emphasizing the significance of these types of games at the end of the season.

"I think we got the three points in a very difficult place. It is very difficult to play here. It was a difficult game," Lobera stated in the post-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

"It is very important to win these kinds of games because it matters during the end of the season," he added.

Jamshedpur FC has played eight games this season. It is currently occupying the 10th position with five points.

The Spaniard coach expressed his belief that their place in the table does not reflect their actual performances on the field. He also suggested that the game's outcome might have been different had both teams capitalized on their chances.

"I think Jamshedpur FC have fewer points than they deserve in the table," Lobera said.

"We were suffering in the game but we defended well. We had opportunities to score the second goal and finish the game but they also had clear chances to change the outcome of the game," he added.

Odisha FC players displayed tenacity throughout the game, persisting despite the efforts of the Jamshedpur FC defence to halt their attacks. This tenacity ultimately rewarded them with the winning goal.

Lobera emphasizes his belief in the positive attitude of his players, highlighting that such an attitude creates amazing players. He expresses happiness in having that positive attitude from his players.

"I always like to talk about the team more than individual players. For me, the most important thing is the attitude. When a player is coming off the bench and is playing with a positive attitude, then the player for me is an amazing individual," Lobera said.

"I think it is an amazing problem for me as a coach to have to choose (whom to start) between these kinds of players," he added.

