"We got better in 2nd half...": Mumbai City FC coach Kratky after win over NorthEast United

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 8 : Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky commended his players' all-round efforts as they secured a crucial victory over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Friday, saying that his team got better in second half.

The ISL made its way to India's northeast region, Shillong, for the very first time, but the outing was not eventful for the hosts as the Islanders secured a 2-0 victory, beating the Highlanders after a winless streak of eight games. Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte's goals in each half inspired Kratky's men to secure three significant points as they moved up to the fourth spot with 31 points from 19 games, as per a press release from ISL.

Following this spirited win, Mumbai City have become the first team to reach 100 wins in the ISL, demonstrating the Islanders' prowess in the league over the years.

Kratky acknowledged the challenges posed by the NorthEast United FC side throughout the entire game. However, the Mumbai City FC head coach showered praise on how his players reacted to that situation in the final half and was pleased with their precision in the opposition third in converting the chances.

"I think it was a very good game to watch. I think the opposition came to us very strong. They had a very good, strong first half, but in the second half, we got better," he said in the post-match press conference.

"We scored a very good first goal after the cross, (through) Bipin (Singh). So again, a very professional performance today, and I'm very happy for the team," he continued.'

Kratky shared his delight at Mumbai City FC's defensive organization led by Mehtab Singh and Tiri at the backline. The Czech-Australian head coach heaped praise on how his players collectively thwarted the Highlanders' goal-scoring phenomenon, Ajaraie, preventing the hosts' attacking fluidity.

"It is very important not just to know how to score goals, but also to know how to defend your own goal, and we are proud of the team and the effort they put in today against a very good opposition," Kratky commented.

"It was a very difficult game for us, and again, all defenders and everyone on the pitch, their effort to stop shots and stop the best striker in the league, was phenomenal. So I'm very happy, and again, we just need to keep doing and working on it," he continued.

This fixture saw Meghalaya hosting an ISL match for the first time in league history. Unlike other venues, Shillong posed a different challenge with its high altitude, chilly temperatures, and misty conditions for both teams. Krakty felt nostalgic while speaking about playing in Shillong, as it made him think about his childhood days.

Although Kratky believed that his players made a commendable effort to cope in this different situation as they faced challenges earlier in the game, he shared his pleasure in securing crucial three points on the road.

"Yes, it reminds me of my childhood when I was growing up," he remarked.

"For me, it is great weather for football. The ball was very quick. You saw the first half; we struggled a little bit with the conditions in terms of how the ball's speed and everything was much, much quicker. So you have to be more careful about your first touch and passing than usual," he said.

"But again, we adjusted ourselves at half-time, and it was much better. So the condition was great for football, in my opinion. The grass was fantastic, and all the spectators and everything made the game a very good experience," Kratky signed off.

