"We had to come back strong": Vikram Partap Singh reflects on Mumbai City FC's emphatic start to Kalinga Super Cup

By Diptayan Hazra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 25 : Mumbai City FC kicked off their Kalinga Super Cup campaign with a statement, brushing aside Chennaiyin FC with a dominant 4-0 win. For forward Vikram Partap Singh, it was a much-needed response after their crushing 0-5 defeat to Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) Knockout clash.

"I think after we lost the last match (against Bengaluru FC), it was very important for the team to come back. So, in everyone's mind, for the last 20-25 days, it was that we have to come back strong," Vikram told ANI.

The Islanders are the first club to win both the League Winners Shield and the ISL cup title in a single season, which it accomplished in the 2020-21 season. They were the first team to win the ISL league winners shield twice, and were the Cup winners of the 2023-24 season as well, but this season they were not that impressive; they will try to win the Kalinga Super Cup.

The young Indian attacker, who had a relatively quiet ISL season with just one goal, sees the Kalinga Super Cup as an opportunity to turn things around both for the team and himself. Last season he netted eight goals in the ISL.

"The main thing is that wherever I play, I want to win this tournament. I am not thinking about where I am playing. I want to play well and win this tournament," he stated, showcasing his hunger and clarity of focus.

Up next for Mumbai City is a tricky test against Inter Kashi FC, one of the most impressive sides in the I-League this season. However, Vikram insists that the approach remains unchanged.

"Everything is going to be the same. The way we were ready for Chennaiyin FC, it will be the same for them (Inter Kashi FC). There won't be any difference. It is a knockout match and anything can happen. So, we have to give everything," he said.

When asked if there were any special plans against Inter Kashi, Vikram kept it simple, "No, it's a game-by-game. It's not special."

With a firm eye on the trophy, Vikram also shared his personal ambition.

"Right now, my personal target is to win the Kalinga Super Cup," he said.

