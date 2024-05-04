"We have a very clear objective": Real Madrid manager Ancelotti on facing Cadiz in La Liga

New Delhi [India], May 4 : Ahead of Real Madrid's fixture against Cadiz in La Liga on Saturday, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said they are "very clear" with their objective for their upcoming match.

In their previous match, Real Marid experienced a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final. Vinicius Junior made the first breakthrough of the game in the 24th minute and gave the visitors an early lead.

However, in the second half, Leroy Sane (53') and Harry Kane (57') put Bayern Munich ahead in the game. Even after conceding two goals in the second half, Ancelotti's men did not lose hope and scored the equaliser in the 83rd minute after Vinicius got the back of the net from the spot kick.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said they want to go closer to winning the title by sealing three points against Cadiz on Saturday. He showered praise on Cadiz and said they would come with full motivation to win the match against the Los Blancos.

"We have a very clear objective tomorrow, to take three points to get closer to winning this competition. This is the only thing on our minds. We're not thinking about what might happen next, just about achieving our objective, which is to win against a team that is fighting to escape relegation and who will come to the Bernabeu with full motivation and the desire to win," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's website as saying.

Talking about Thibaut Courtois' recovery from injury, the Italian coach added that the Real Madrid goalkeeper will play against Cadiz.

"Courtois is doing well. He will play tomorrow. After such a long time it's great news for us that he's coming back, the same goes for Militao. I think he can contribute what he has contributed. He's doing very well and he's looking forward to it. We're all delighted that he's coming back," he added.

Real Madrid hold the top of the table in the La Liga standings with 84 points after winning 26 of 33 games. The Spanish Giants are at their top form as they are unbeaten in their previous five matches.

