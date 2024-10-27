"We have to be brave": Akash Mishra on the need for a distinct philosophy in Indian Football

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Mumbai City FC's young defender Akash Mishra recently opened up about his vision for the future of Indian football, his journey so far, and the role he hopes to play. For Mishra, the Indian national team's development hinges on a unified style of play.

"I'm very young to comment on this, but from the experience I have, I'd say we have to be brave. Indian football needs its own philosophy, a style that defines how we play, and we must follow that step by step. Currently, players spend most of the year with their clubs, training in different setups, and then come to the national team with various formations. It takes time to build a combination, but with our new coach's philosophy and more consistency in camps, we can establish a solid style of play for Indian football," Mishra said to ANI.

Reflecting on some of his standout moments, Mishra's pride in representing India is evident.

"My debut for the Indian national team against Oman, where we drew 1-1 in a friendly in the UAE, remains the best game of my life. For any player, representing the national team is a dream come true, it's the biggest achievement you can have," he said.

His time with Mumbai City FC has also provided unforgettable experiences.

"There have been many games, but facing Al Hilal was on a different level. Few Indian players get that opportunity, and to compete against Asia's best is incredible. Playing at Navi Mumbai and in Saudi were both special," Mishra emphasized.

Mishra's personal and professional goals are deeply tied to his national aspirations.

"I have dreams for the national team too. With a new coach, we know we have areas to improve, our FIFA ranking, our game style, everything. There's a lot of work ahead of us, but we have to improve in all aspects," he added.

When he joined Mumbai City FC, Mishra knew he was stepping into a winning team.

"They're a champion team, they always aim for the shield or the cup each season. Football is a team game, so trophies matter. That's why I'm here, to fight for trophies," he noted.

Mishra credits his development to the level of professionalism at Mumbai City FC, which is part of the City Football Group.

"There's so much happening behind the scenes that people don't see, but we experience it, and it makes us better footballers and people. With this level of professionalism, a player's development becomes consistent, and consistency over 10-15 years is what truly counts. We have to take care of our bodies, and in terms of professionalism, Mumbai City FC is one of the best in India,"

On the team's slow start to the season, Mishra remains optimistic.

"If you look at our standard, you'll see we trust our football. We train hard and believe in our approach. The first three games weren't great, but then we won, and hopefully, we'll keep building from there. We have new faces in the squad, so some adjustment time was necessary."

Mumbai City FC's next match against Odisha FC also brings a familiar face on the sidelines with former coach Sergio Lobera. Mishra acknowledges the challenge but remains focused.

"Every game brings different challenges. Sergio has proven himself in India, but we trust our system and our coach. We have to prepare well and stick to our game without taking unnecessary pressure," Mishra remarked.

Among the teams he enjoys playing against, Mishra particularly looks forward to matches against Kolkata clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan, as well as Kerala Blasters.

"The away fans create an incredible atmosphere, and it's an exciting challenge for any player to perform in those settings but if I had to pick a favourite, it would be Bengaluru FC. There's always extra motivation when we play them."

Mishra also shared his admiration for Anwar Ali as a role model.

"When I was in Germany, he was playing for the national team in the U17 World Cup, and I really admire him. What he does is extraordinary, and there's a lot to learn from him. If I had to choose one player from India, it would be him," said Mishra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor