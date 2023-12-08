"We have to get back to winning ways": Bengaluru FC's Simon Grayson ahead of Mumbai City clash

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 : Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson wants his side to return to winning ways in the Indian Super League (ISL) as they prepare to face Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The Blues currently occupy the ninth position in the league table with seven points from eight games. They have lost three games, drawn four times, and secured only one victory so far this season. In their last four league games, Bengaluru FC have earned just three points.

Mumbai City FC are fifth in the league table with 11 points from five games, having won three games and drawn twice.

With four matches played against them in the ISL last season, Grayson is familiar with the Islanders' game plan and is determined to return to winning ways against Mumbai City FC.

"We know what to expect against them. We know their strengths and weaknesses, their key players. We are looking forward to it. We have to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible. We have drawn too many games from winning positions," Grayson stated in the pre-match press conference as quoted by ISL.

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium has been a fortress for Bengaluru FC in recent years, and that trend continues this season. They have secured five of their eight points playing at their home stadium, remaining unbeaten at home so far.

Grayson recognizes the significance of their home ground and aims to give the fans something to cheer for in the upcoming game

"We know our home stadium is a special place for our supporters. We have to make sure that we play with intensity and character with and without the ball. We have to play with purpose and tempo and give the fans our best performance that our ability allows us to," Grayson added.

Bengaluru FC forward Curtis Main joined head coach Simon Grayson in the pre-match press conference. He has played seven games so far this season and netted two goals.

Main wants his team to play with intent against Mumbai City FC and feels that home support will be of great help to the Blues.

"We have to be positive. We know that they are a good side but we are also good. We hope to feed off the positive energy from our fans and take the game to Mumbai City FC," Main said.

Bengaluru FC have scored seven goals in their last four games, and Main believes that despite the results, the team is beginning to find its rhythm in the attacking third.

"I am feeling like we are finding a little bit of rhythm now. Hopefully, we can get some positive results from our upcoming games and improve our form," Main said.

