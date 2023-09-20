“We have to make our own luck”: Erik ten Hag speaks ahead of Man United’s UCL clash

Munich [Germany], September 20 : Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag spoke ahead of the United's upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash against Bayern Munich on Thursday and said that the English side need to make their own luck in their upcoming match.

United are coming into this match after a 3-1 defeat against Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League. United's new signing Rasmus Hojlund scored the consolation goal for the English side.

Ahead of the UCL match, Ten Hag was asked about United's defeat against Brighton and the head coach said that the team needs to learn from these loses and perform better in the future.

"I see that all the time but we have to put it [right] during the matches. During parts of games we are doing well but also we go below our standards in some occasions. We have to learn from that and we have to step up. We have to do better than this because otherwise you don't win big games," Ten hag said as quoted by Manchester United's official website.

Ten Hag said that he won't blame any players for their loss in United previous encounter but the team cannot rely on luck.

"Yeah, but I think you put it right and you have to make your own luck. We can't be dependent on luck or un-luck. We can't blame anybody else. We have to look in the mirror and get better results," he added.

"[They are] great matches to be part of. It is going to be a great game I am sure, from start to finish. You have to be front foot and you have to be happy to be part of it but also you have to show it on the pitch. You have to give everything in such a game and then you know as a player you have to suffer. You have to sacrifice to get the right result," he said.

Ten Hag was asked about the playing eleven against Munich and said that he will play a team that can clinch a win in the upcoming fixture of the UCL.

"Tomorrow we put a great team on the pitch that can get the win. We have to believe in that from the start until the end, even when the extra time is 10 minutes," he concluded.

