"We just tried to stay positive and keep believing": MCFC head coach Petr Kratky after clinching ISL title

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 5 : Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky was full of praise for his players as they beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) final on Saturday.

The Islanders came from behind at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan to win the ISL Cup for the second time. Jason Cummings gave the home team the lead but Mumbai City FC got the equaliser through Jorge Diaz. Bipin Singh extended their lead late into the game before Jakub Vojtus added another one.

Kratky revealed his side kept the belief that they could make a comeback despite trailing in the game.

"We just tried to stay positive and keep believing. As soon as we scored the first one we knew that we were on a good pathway. We scored the second and the third and we knew we were done," he said in the post-match press conference.

Mumbai City FC dominated possession of the ball and created numerous chances. They fired 15 shots compared to Mohun Bagan SG's tally of 8 shots with both teams recording four shots each. Kratky was proud of the way his players executed their tactics.

"We were better in the first half in terms of football, in my opinion. We got the goal. Mohun Bagan SG is a quality team. Dimitri Petratos can shoot and Jason Cummings is always there to tap it in. We know they are a dangerous team but our approach was totally different than what it was two weeks ago. The boys executed it and we got rewarded," he expressed.

Mumbai City FC lost the League Shield to Mohun Bagan SG but redeemed themselves with this win. They now have two ISL Cups to their name as well as two League Shields. Kratky took charge of the team in December and despite the team losing many key players in January, they stayed consistent in terms of delivering results. Kratky expressed pride in the club and how they bounced back despite a defeat in Kolkata earlier.

"It means we are on a good pathway. Again there were obstacles in front of us during the session when we hard times and good times. But we were privileged to get to two finals in front of a fantastic crowd. Once we lost we had to learn from it and the second chance we had, we took it. Sometimes in football you get lows and highs. Very proud of the group and how we handled it. It means a lot for the club. For me and my family as well. Because it's not easy. You don't get this opportunity all the time every year. We are grateful but we have to stay humble and just keep working," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor