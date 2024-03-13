"We know how to play under pressure": Bengaluru coach Zaragoza ahead of crucial clash against Goa

Margao (Goa) [India], March 13 : Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza wants his team to improve their results away from home as they chase a place in the playoffs in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Blues travel to Goa to take on the Gaurs on Thursday and will be looking to pick up their first win away from home in the ISL this season.

Bengaluru FC are best-placed to finish in sixth position with their fate firmly in their own hands but would need to pick up more points on the road with the Blues having only two more home games to come.

The Spaniard feels his team must convert their good performances on the road into results.

"I think we are improving our performances away from home," Zaragoza said during the pre-match press conference.

"We played well against Jamshedpur FC but we were tired after three games in one week. We could have won that game. Even against Mumbai City FC, we played well but some details decided the game. If we want to be in the playoffs, we need to win at least one match away from home or we don't deserve to be in the playoffs. It's time to change this (our away record)," he added.

Zaragoza believes the improvement in results in recent weeks is down to the team warming up to his methods.

"The players have started to understand what I want from them. We are a big club and we know how to play under pressure every match. We are now like a big family," he said.

FC Goa have won just one game out of their last seven but Zaragoza expects a tough test against the Gaurs.

"It will be a hard game. They are a very good team. They have good individuals. They play really nice football," he said.

"Manolo is an experienced coach. He wasn't happy after the draw against Punjab FC and I think he wants a reaction from his team. They will play a very good game against us," he added.

Bengaluru FC midfielder Javi Hernandez accompanied Zaragoza to the pre-match press conference and was in good spirits after scoring the team's winning goal in their previous match against Kerala Blasters FC.

However, the Spaniard urged his team to keep up the good work.

"It is easy to play with good players. We have young players that are performing well. We are playing well and we have to keep this level and to Goa and get three points," he said.

