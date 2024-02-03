"We need to be more efficient in areas that are going to decide the game": Mikel Arteta on game against Liverpool

New Delhi [India], February 3 : Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League (PL) clash against Liverpool on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in London, the Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta said that it's always good to prepare against them.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Arteta said that he is very excited to play against Liverpool on Sunday.

The head coach also praised the opponents and said that they had a good team and dominated every game in the past.

"What we need to do is play the way we played in the last two games against them, and be more efficient in the areas that are going to decide the game. [I'm] very excited, it's always great to prepare a game against Liverpool; how good they are, they dominate every aspect of the game. We play at home, and what I sense is a real sense of positivity and enthusiasm around the place," Arteta said as quoted by Arsenal's official website.

Arteta added that the Gunners are doing better than what they have achieved last season. He further added that the squad have managed well after suffering from injuries earlier in the season.

"Obviously, we had some big experiences and what we did last season was another big step. This year, what we're trying to do, is something even better, and we are in the Champions League as well, which is a big step, and yeah, the squad is better. It's true that we had some very important injuries, but I think the squad has managed that really well,"

Talking about Jurgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool after the end of the ongoing season, Arteta said that "it is a big loss" for the Premier League.

"Absolutely, I think he's going to be a big loss. As I've said before, he's been an inspiration, he's someone that has added a new dimension to the Premier League, [he's instilled] a really attractive and inspiring way of playing, [how he's] set up teams, and building a team and transforming a club as well. He will be missed but, for now, he's here," he added.

Arsenal are at not at their form recently as they have won only two games in their previous five encounters. They are coming into this match after beating Nottingham Frest by 1-2.

The Gunners currently stand in third place on the PL standings with 46 points after winning 14 of their 22 league games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor