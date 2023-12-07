"We need to change our attacking dynamic": Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], December 7 : Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper is anticipating the challenge as his team faces Chennaiyin FC in Matchweek 9 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The start of the season hasn't been ideal for the Men of Steel under their new head coach. Currently positioned 10th in the table with five points from eight games, Jamshedpur FC has encountered five losses, two draws, and secured one victory this season.

Cooper emphasizes the significance of pressure situations for a football coach.

"There is always pressure as a football coach. Any type of pressure in football is a privilege," Cooper stated in the pre-match press conference as quoted by ISL.

Jamshedpur FC have been going through a rough patch lately, enduring four consecutive losses. Despite maintaining their defensive shape and creating numerous chances, the team has been struggling due to their poor conversion rate. Cooper acknowledges these weaknesses and emphasizes the necessity for a change in the attacking third.

"Four straight losses are frustrating. We did a lot of good things but also did a few poor things. We need to change our attacking dynamic in the final third," Cooper said.

Chennaiyin FC currently occupies the eighth position in the table with eight points from eight games, having secured two wins, two draws, and suffered four losses this season.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle brings considerable ISL experience to the team. Under his guidance, the team finished as runners-up in the playoffs during the 2019-20 season. Additionally, Coyle played a crucial role in helping Jamshedpur FC, the team currently coached by Scott Cooper, lift the ISL league shield in the 2021-22 season.

Cooper acknowledges the quality of Owen Coyle's team, emphasizing their structural solidity.

"Chennaiyin FC have a very good coach. I respect him. If you watch his team, they work hard and are very organised," the Englishman said.

Despite Jamshedpur FC's recent struggles, attendance at their home games has not dwindled. Fans continue to flock to the JRD Tata Sports Complex in great numbers to support the team.

Cooper is pleased with the unwavering support his side receives from their fans, expressing the belief that supporters can take pride in the team's performances so far this season.

"I appreciate the support that we get from our fans. They can be proud of our way of playing football," Cooper said.

