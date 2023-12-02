"We need to get three points": Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 2 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando is aiming for nothing but three points to continue their unbeaten streak as his team will face Hyderabad FC in matchweek 8 of the Indian Super League (ISL) in the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

It has been a long month since Mohun Bagan Super Giant played their last ISL match. The Mariners have a dream start in their ISL 2023-24 campaign by winning maximum points in their first four matches. With FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant is the only third team that has yet to taste defeat.

Despite having a wonderful start in the ISL, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been knocked out of the AFC Cup 2023-24 group stages. Having faced a big 5-2 defeat against Odisha FC in the continental tournament, the Mariners will be determined to continue their winning momentum as they resume their ISL journey this weekend.

Speaking about their performance in their last AFC Cup match against the Juggernauts, Ferrando shared his disappointment with the result. But the Spaniard wanted his team to focus on securing three points in their next game.

"We are professionals. In this life, you can choose the way. Our way is to look forward, work, and try to get in the next three points," he stated in the pre-match press conference as

"This (about the AFC Cup) is not necessary to talk about so much. We are very disappointed. Of course, we are very upset. But we don't change the score. The most important thing for us at this moment is to play good against Hyderabad and get the three points," he added.

Ferrando explained that Hyderabad FC are showing their quality in creating chances, and with a good squad, they are doing a good job. He anticipated that it would not be an easy game for the Mariners, so he wanted to stay more focused on themselves to continue their winning run. Speaking about Hyderabad FC's recent performances, Ferrando stated, "If you watch Hyderabad FC's away match against Kerala Blasters FC, they played so good. They conceded only one goal from one little mistake."

"Also, when they played against Chennaiyin FC, they had a lot of chances at home to win the match. They start the season with one draw and lose the match. But after this, Hyderabad FC are playing well and are doing a good job. They have not had clear chances, maybe in the last two matches. But they have a good squad. They continue with, more or less, the same methodology. They are working on the same plan," he shared.

"So I think it's not an easy match. Everybody knows about the championship, and don't forget to play away; it's difficult. When we played against Jamshedpur FC, we had a lot of problems, and when we play against Hyderabad FC, it will be the same. The most important thing for me is to control our details and our plan, and I hope to get the three points," he further added.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will have to play this game in a neutral venue as the game is shifted from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar. Ferrando did not think that playing in a neutral venue would give his team an advantage.

Rather, he thought it would be a difficult match for both teams. Speaking in this context, Ferrando said, "I think also in the AFC Cup we play once in a neutral, and it's not an advantage for us."

"When playing at home is amazing because our supporters are in the stadium, even when playing away, it's difficult because the supporters of the opponent are pushing the different team. I think it's not an advantage for both teams. It's a difficult match for both teams. We need to get the three points, and this is the reason why we have no advantage," he explained.

Armando Sadiku accompanied Ferrando in the press conference ahead of their next away fixture against Hyderabad FC. Sadiku, who has prior experience playing in Europe, is yet to reach his best level in India.

"Sometimes when you are in a different country, a different league, and you have problems. But I feel good here; the team is very good, and I try to be ready," he stated.

"I know last game a lot of fans expected a lot from me. Last game we didn't play so well as a team and as individuals. I know I'm going to give a lot for this team, and I know we will have a lot of success," he shared.

Sadiku knows very well that the Mariners want goals from him like every supporter wants goals from their strikers. But he is hopeful that, with all his best, he will get back to scoring in the match against Hyderabad FC.

"Every striker likes to score (goals), and the fans of the club want goals from the striker. Sometimes we open the space, and the others score. So we try our best for the team to score. Sometimes this doesn't work, but we keep going, and I will try next game to do my best to score," he concluded.

