"We need to play at higher level consistently": Igor Stimac after India's losses in AFC Asian Cup

Al Khor [Qatar], January 24 : Following India's disappointing 1-0 loss to Syria in the Group B match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 at the Al Bayt Stadium, Blue Tiger's head coach Igor Stimac on Wednesday said that they need to consistently play at a higher level to perform better.

Stimac took to X and said that they are frustrated and disappointed just like the fans are.

The Croatian head coach added that his players tried hard but could not perform to their full potential against Syria in the crucial match.

"I understand the fans' frustration and disappointment. We feel the exact same way. The boys didn't perform up to the level I know they are capable of, but I know they gave it their all and I'm proud of them. We need to play at a higher level consistently to be more comfortable and better prepared at these tournaments. Lots to think about and lots to work on. Thank you to all the fans back home and in Qatar. We feel the love and appreciate you all," Stimac wrote on X.

India lost all their games in the tournament.

During the game, the spirited Sunil Chhetri-led side held on to their clean sheet until the 76th minute of the game. Super-sub Omar Khrbin found the back of the net to clinch the game for Syria.

The Blue Tigers' goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at the goalpost looked like an unbreakable wall, but Khrbin managed to sneak past him and clinch the victory for Syria.

In reply to Syria's 20 shots, India managed to fire back eight at them with only one on target. Even though the first half was quite level in terms of play, Syria looked in control with their ability to pierce India's setup.

