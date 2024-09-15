"We probably didn't deserve to win...": Real Madrid head coach Ancelotti after beating Sociedad

New Delhi [India], September 15 : After his side's 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti accepted that the game was complicated and they probably didn't deserve to win.

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe were the only scorers of the game; their goals from the spot kick helped Real Madrid clinch three crucial points on their account. Vinicius opened the deadlock in the 58th minute of the match. The second goal came in the 75th minute from the French superstar Mbappe.

Speaking after the match, Ancelotti said that the opponents played well but they held on.

"It was a complicated game and we probably didn't deserve to win because Real Sociedad played very well, but we held on, we suffered and we were committed, which I value very highly. You can't always find sacrifice in a team with so much quality and today we did," Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Real Madrid's official website.

The head coach added that the players are individually improving a lot. The Italian coach also showered praise on Luka Modric, Federico Valverde and Arda Guler and said that they "very good" in the match.

"We are not at 100 per cent, but individually the players are improving a lot. We're very happy because the important thing was to get off to a good start in this run of matches, of which there are many. When you're missing four midfielders and we're not at 100 per cent, it's very difficult to find the balance. The work of the midfielders who played today, Modric, Valverde and Arda Guler, was very good, something I value very much," he added.

Ancelotti added that the match against Sociedad will help them to assess where they went wrong.

"I come away very satisfied overall, but we have to make the necessary criticism in order to improve. This match is a great opportunity for us to critically assess what didn't go well, but we picked up three more points in the standings, which is the most important thing," he added.

Following the win, Los Blancos stand in the second place on the La Liga standings with 11 points. In their upcoming match, Real Madrid play against VFB Stuttgart in the UEFA Champions League.

