"We showed the quality we have got": Curtis Jones speaks on Liverpool's 'all-round' performance over Newcastle

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Following Liverpool's 4-2 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League (PL) at Anfield Stadium on Tuesday, Curtis Jones said they showed a quality performance against their opponents and called it an 'all-round performance'.

While speaking after the end of the game, Jones praised the visitors and said that they were a "very good team".

"We wore them down in the end. They're a very, very good team but we showed today the quality we've got in the whole team. Fantastic all round," Jones said as quoted by Liverpool's official website.

He added that the home side dominated the game and placed lots of shots on the goal.

"There have been games in the past where we've had all the ball, dominated, had loads and loads of shots but we don't score as much," he added.

He further added that in the second half, Liverpool continued to dominate and got an important result.

"But we stayed in the game, dominated and in the second half we came out on top, which was the important thing," he added.

Mohammed Salah's brace in the 49th and 86th minutes and Jones and Cody Gakpo's lone goal helped Liverpool clinch the massive 4-2 win over Newcastle.

Liverpool are at their top form currently and are unbeaten in their previous five games. Jones's side stand at the top of the PL standings with 45 points after winning 13 of their 20 league games.

In their upcoming match, Liverpool will lock horns against Arsenal in the FA Cup on January 7.

