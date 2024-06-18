We turn dreams into reality: Ronaldo ahead of Portugal's match against Czech in EURO 2024

Leipzig [Germany], June 18 : Ahead of his side's match against the Czech Republic in the EURO 2024, legendary footballer and Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo said that they are ready to turn dreams into reality.

Portugal will kick off their EURO 2024 voyage against Czech on Tuesday at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Portugal have been placed in Group F of the tournament along with Turkey, Georgia and Czech.

Ronaldo took to his official social media handle and said that he 'fondly' remembers his first day with the national team. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added that the journey with Portugal was full of 'challenges and victories'.

"Portuguese, Today begins another chapter in our history. I fondly remember my first day with the national team, a journey full of challenges and victories. Now, I have the honor of being alongside a team of champions, full of talent and determination. With everyone's strength and support, we turn dreams into reality. Let's, together, fight for another triumph. United, we are unstoppable. Go Portugal," Ronaldo wrote on X.

https://x.com/Cristiano/status/1803047512179085354

Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest international goal-scorer of all time, will headline the Portugal football team for a sixth consecutive time.

Ronaldo tops the overall scoring charts at Euros with 14 goals from 25 appearances. Additionally, he was the top scorer at the UEFA Euro 2020 and played a crucial role in the title-winning Portuguese team in 2016.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United legend displayed a stupendous performance with Al Nassr this season in the Saudi Pro League. He scored 35 goals and placed 11 assists after playing 31 matches in the 2023-24 season of the league.

The player with the most goals in Real Madrid history, Ronaldo has also won two La Liga championships and four Champions Leagues during his nine incredibly successful seasons with the team from 2009-2018 In 292 matches, he scored 311 goals for them. His second stint came in 2021-22, scoring 19 goals in 40 games.

