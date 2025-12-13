"We want our money back..." Messi's Kolkata event turns into chaos, fans express disappointment

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 13 : What started as a celebratory moment during Lionel Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour turned into absolute chaos on Saturday after fans expressed their disappointment when the Argentine legend left the event at the Salt Lake Stadium much earlier than planned, leaving the crowd angry.

Many fans who paid a hefty amount to watch a glimpse of the football icon Messi became angry and began throwing water bottles and chairs from the stands. The angry mob also entered the ground and tried to vandalise the tent and the goal post.

An angry fan toldthat the event was a total scam and they want their "money back." "Seeing the utter chaos, the management, the authorities, it was absolutely rubbish. All the people you see here love football. We all wanted to see Messi, but it was a total scam. We want our money back... The management was so bad. It is a black day for Kolkata. Kolkata is known for football, and we love football, we love Argentina, but this experience is absolutely a scam. The ministers were there with their children, and the other people could not see anything... We are very hurt."

Another fan said that Messi came for just 10 minutes during the Kolkata leg event at the Stadium. "Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see anything. He didn't take a single kick or a single penalty. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We couldn't see anything."

A fan of Messi said, "It is very disappointing that after paying such a hefty amount. They had 50 people around him, and we could not even get a glimpse of him for once... He just waved a couple of times, and that's it."

An angry fan toldthat they spent a hefty amount to watch the event, but they couldn't get a glimpse of their icon. "We have given so much money for this event and the most important thing is that Messi has come for this event and what message we have given to him... The sports minister is clicking a picture with Messi, and everyone is trying to manage the people... I don't know about Shah Rukh Khan, whether he came or not... It is very shameful for the event management and the government as well."

"It was really disappointing, we came all the way from Darjeeling for this... We couldn't even see him properly, and that was the most disappointing thing I have ever witnessed," a fan of Messi said.

A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, "We are very disappointed... My child was very excited to see Messi... I think it's a scam for the people. When Messi arrived, everyone surrounded him."

"Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi...Why did they call us then... We have got a ticket for 12 thousand, but we were not even able to see his face." an angry fan said to ANI.

"The minimum price of the ticket was 5 thousand, and why were the VVIPs around Messi? We couldn't even see him... Why weren't the police taking action? I don't know anything. Everyone was furious... We want the refund," an angry fan told ANI.

Earlier, Messi virtually inaugurated a 70-foot-tall statue of himself at Lake Town in Kolkata on Saturday, along with West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose.The Argentine football legend arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning to an overwhelming reception from fans. E

Demonstrating its admiration for Lionel Messi, the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club has completed the construction of a massive 70-foot iron statue at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata.The statue depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolising his historic triumph with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The statue will be virtually unveiled by Messi himself, making the occasion even more special for fans.

