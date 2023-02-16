We will fight till the last minute: FC Goa's Carlos Pena

Goa, Feb 16 FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena cut a dejected figure as his side lost 1-2 to Chennaiyin FC in a Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, here on Thursday.

The defeat took FC Goa's playoff fate out of their own hands and they would now need to beat Bengaluru FC who are on a seven-match winning run on their own patch and hope other results go their way to sneak into the top six.

Pena suggested there was no question of his team giving up.

"It's a difficult moment for us because we no longer depend on ourselves and we need to wait for other results. We need to fight till the end. I don't know how we can play this sport in another way. We'll fight till the last game and we will try and win in Bengaluru and wait for other results," Pena said in the post-match press conference.

"We will be together again tomorrow and will try to recover everyone and to think that it's possible," he added.

The Spaniard felt his team couldn't deal with the pressure of the situation and rushed matters when it was necessary to be composed.

"I think after conceding the first goal we were in a hurry. We created many chances in the first half but we couldn't convert, I made some changes at half-time and tried to change the game. We scored in a few minutes and after that, we couldn't deal with the pressure," he said.

"You can't be playing in a hurry for 40 minutes. We were not able to carry the ball on the wings and we were not able to create chances," concluded Pena.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor