"We will forever cherish magical moments...": Kerala CM extends best wishes to Chhetri after his last match for India

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his greetings to legendary Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri after the 39-year-old played his final international match for the Blue Tigers against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

Pinarayi Vijayan said Chhetri's leadership and goal-scoring prowess have set a benchmark in Indian Football.

"Indian football skipper @chetrisunil11 hangs up his boots after a legendary 19-year career. His dedication, leadership, and goal-scoring prowess have set a benchmark in Indian football. We will forever cherish the magical moments he gifted us on the football field. Best wishes to him in his future endeavours. Thank you, Sunil Chhetri," Vijayan wrote on X.

— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) June 7, 2024

Recapping the match between India and Kuwait, the Blue Tigers dominated the first half of the game by creating plenty of chances but failed to get the back of the net to clinch a victory in skipper Sunil Chhetri's final match. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Kuwait side made a comeback in the game but Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood still under the goalpost to stop them.

In the 11th minute of the game, India got the best chance of the match when defender Anwar Ali's stunning header just went above the goalpost. Minutes later, Lallianzuala Chhangte placed a left-footed shot from outside the box but it went too high.

Before the half-time whistle, India attempted many shots outside but it was blocked by the Kuwait defenders. The scoreline stayed 0-0 after the end of the first half.

In the second half, the India skipper Sunil Chhetri came close to giving India a lead with a header but it was again blocked.

Even after creating plenty of chances, the Blue Tigers failed to get the back of the net and ended Sunil Chhetri's farewell match with a goalless draw.

