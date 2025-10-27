"We will talk": Real Madrid boss Alonso on Vinicius' angry sub reaction

Madrid [Spain], October 27 : Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso revealed he will speak with Vinicius Junior about the player's angry reaction during their 2-1 win over arch-rival Barcelona.

In the 72nd minute of the pulsating contest, Alonso introduced Rodrygo for Vincius as the game's fate hung in the balance at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius didn't shy away from expressing his frustration and dissent. He pointed towards himself, questioning whether he was being taken off. The Brazilian then started laughing and shouting before evading Alonso at the touchline on his way down to the tunnel.

The 25-year-old returned to the bench and was later involved in a heated exchange after the Los Blancos notched a 2-1 win. He appeared to remonstrate with Barcelona's star winger Lamine Yamal, who sparked tension before the game with his remark about Real Madrid. Vinicus was among the five players booked by the referee after the final whistle, while reserve goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was shown a red card.

"I'll focus on a lot of the positive things in the game, and good things from Vini. We'll talk about [Vini's reaction] of course, but I don't want to move the spotlight away from what's really important," Alonso said after the match as quoted from ESPN.

"We'll talk about it, in the context of the great game it was. Vini contributed a lot. It's an important, deserved victory ... It's important, the feeling of being a competitive team in big games. As for the rest, we'll talk about it," he added.

On three instances, Alonso has left Vinicius on the bench even though he was available to play, including their last week's win over Getafe. On his return to the final XI, Vinicius enjoyed patches of brilliance, but Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham found the back of the net with clinical strikes. In the gripping fixture, Bellingham hammered the decisive blow, making it the third instance of him firing the winner in El Clasico.

"Today, against Juve [on Wednesday] and against Getafe [last weekend], in the last week he's had three good games. Having him back [from surgery], we knew he'd need time and minutes to get going. That's what happened, and it's gone even better than we expected," Alonso said, when asked about Bellingham.

