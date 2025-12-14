"We're all very excited to meet Lionel Messi": Minerva Academy founder Ranjit Bajaj

New Delhi [India], December 14 : Lionel Messi is set to conclude his GOAT India Tour 2025 in New Delhi on Monday and is set to participate in multiple events at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, including meeting Minerva Academy footballers.

This follows a chaotic opening event in Kolkata and a successful stop in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Messi's Delhi tour will also feature a celebrity football match and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ranjit Bajaj, founder of Minerva Academy, expressed his excitement about meeting Lionel Messi, calling it a "dream come true". He believes it's an excellent opportunity for the children to meet their idol. Bajaj also emphasised that the public is there to see Messi, not politicians, highlighting the football star's massive appeal.

While speaking to ANI, Ranjit Bajaj said, "We are all very excited to meet Lionel Messi. It is a dream come true for me...There cannot be something better for the children to meet their idol Lionel Messi...The events in Hyderabad and Mumbai have been organised very well...The public has come to see Messi, not the politicians..."

Bajaj emphasised that government support for football can yield significant public backing, citing the massive interest in Lionel Messi's India tour. He believes that if India can produce world-class athletes like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, there's potential for an Indian football star to achieve global success, akin to an "Indian Messi"

"I think the government should know that, if they support football, then they will get a lot of support from the public. From this, we have found out that if someone becomes an Indian Messi, then imagine what will happen. This is so much support for a foreign Messi. So, if our Indian can become Tendulkar, Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, that means, we can be the world's best in other sports, then why not Indian Messi," Bajaj added.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early.

However, Messi's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Similarly, it was a memorable day for cricket and football fans alike present at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium as Lionel Messi graced the venue with his presence as a part of his 'GOAT India Tour' 2025 and met Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri and the country's 'Bharat Ratna', the cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor