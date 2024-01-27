"We're motivated to get back to playing at our best": Carlos Ancelotti ahead of Las Palmas encounter

New Delhi [India], January 27 : Real Madrid manager Carlos Ancelotti feels that the fixture against Las Palmas in La Liga will be challenging as it would not be easy to score goals against their opponent.

"We will try to perform at our best in a game that could be difficult because Las Palmas play very good football and defend really well. It's going to be a demanding game. We're motivated to get back to playing at our best and be more solid at the back. This week has been good for us, we've rested. The team is in good shape; we have everyone available except for the long-term injuries. We're looking forward to it," Ancelotti said at a press conference.

Talking about Jude Bellingham's replacement, Ancelotti said that players like Brahim Diaz and Joselu may be considered.

"It could be Brahim of course, but we may consider Joselu. That could be another option for replacing him. We've been able to make up for the absence of important players many times and we'll do the same tomorrow," the 64-year-old added.

Ancelotti also gave updates on injured players like defender Eder Militao and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. He said that both of them are taking part in the training sessions.

"Both have a chance of playing matches this season. Their recoveries are going very well. The medical staff don't want to force them but they're doing very well. They're training on the pitch individually. In February they will have been out for six months and this type of injury takes between six, eight and ten months and I think they'll both recover before the end of the season," Ancelotti concluded.

