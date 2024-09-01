"We're still in the cloud": NEUFC head coach Juan Benali after winning maiden Durand Cup title

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1 : After winning the 133rd Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium, NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali said that everyone in the squad is still in a very high state of happiness.

NorthEast United FC completed a brilliant comeback victory after being two goals down to overcome defending champions Mohun Bagan SG on penalties and clinched the 133rd Durand Cup in a thrilling final.

It was the Highlanders' maiden Durand Cup title and their first-ever silverware in Indian football.

Speaking after the match, Juan Pedro Benali said that he still doesn't believe that his side won the prestigious Durand Cup title.

The Highlanders' head coach revealed that the players were nervous in the beginning of the final match against the Kolkata giants.

"We're still in the cloud. We don't believe it yet. But NorthEast is a champion now...We were nervous in the beginning. The second goal hurt us in the last minute of the first half. But we knew that we could come in the second, and we did it. My strategy is to just go with the game plan we prepared...We had nothing to lose but everything to win. And we did it...," Benali told ANI.

The defending champions had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half through Jason Cummings and Sahal Abdul Samad.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Guillermo Fernandez equalised in the second half and NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh turned into the hero, saving two spot kicks to ensure that his side completed the win.

In the penalties, Gurmeet Singh saved the spot kicks of Liston Colaco and Subhasish Bose while Vishal Kaith could not produce his heroics from the last rounds as all four penalty takers, Guillermo Fernandez, Michel Zabaco, Parthib Gogoi and Alaaeddine Ajaraie converted their respective penalties.

Only Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos could convert the first three penalties for Mohun Bagan.

NEUFC's Gurmeet Singh won Golden Glove, Noah Sadaoui (6 goals) won the Golden Boot for the highest scorer while Jithin M.S was awarded the Man of the Tournament award.

