"We're very happy with him": Man United manager Erik ten Hag praises Sergio Reguilon

Burnley [UK], September 23 : Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag applauded the team's new signing from Tottenham Hotspur Sergio Reguilon ahead of United's upcoming clash against Burnley on Sunday.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ten Hag said that the club is happy with Reguilon and added that it is not easy to fit in a new club.

“We're very happy with him and it is not easy to [be] coming into a team you don't know. And there was less preparation. Of course, he's experienced. [A] very good base he has but then still to know our rules and we didn't have the time to teach them, to coach them in training or in the preparation time, in like a pre-season. But he had to go straight in and he did well,” Ten Hag said as quoted by United's official website.

The head coach was also asked about United's other new signing Rasmus Hojlund and said that the club is confident that he will score more goals in the upcoming matches.

“I don't think it was a similar goal. The first was from across and the second now is coming from an attack through the middle. Yeah, but we know he can score, so we are happy. Now he gets a start and, I already said previously, I'm confident he will score goals,” Ten Hag added.

Ten Hag also spoke about the upcoming match against Burnley and said that it is going to be a high-intensity game and that United is ready for it.

“I've heard but that is the style and the philosophy of the manager. And you can see really his signature in that game from them. So we're really looking forward and, as every game it is going to be a tough game. It's going to be a high-intensity game and we have to be ready for it,” he added.

“Yeah, but also in my period in Ajax. We played actually, every year, a friendly against him, so we know each other quite well. So it was impressive what he has done with Burnley and to get promoted from the Championship. But not only that you get promoted, that is already a huge achievement in the Championship, but also the way they did it. Really impressive and I am really happy for him and also for Burnley to be back in the Premier League,” Ten Hag added.

United had a sloppy start to the season and is currently placed in 13th place in the Premier League standings after losing three of their five matches.

In the previous five matches, Ten Hag's side won only one match and are coming into this game after a 4-3 loss against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last Thursday.

Ten Hag will be looking forward to changing the momentum of the team and bringing his team on the winning streak.

