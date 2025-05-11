"What a feeling...": Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates first major club title win

Munich [Germany], May 11 : Star Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane expressed happiness after capturing their first major trophy, winning the Bundesliga title with the club following their win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Kane took to his official X handle, posting a picture of him lifting the title with a caption, "What a feeling!".

https://x.com/HKane/status/1921310860741316937

"It feels amazing, to be honest," an elated Kane told bundesliga.com after the win.

Obviously, it has been a long time coming and a lot of hard work throughout the season. I am just proud, proud of the boys and proud that my family and kids are here. It is just a great feeling and I'm looking forward to enjoying the next weeks," he concluded.

Goals from Kane (31) and Michael Olise (90) helped Bayern Munich secure a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, ending their season at the top of the table with 24 wins, seven draws, and two losses, giving them 79 points. Their distant rivals at numbers two and three are: Bayern Leverkusen (19 wins, 11 draws, and two losses, giving them 68 points) and Eintracht Frankfurt (16 wins, eight draws, and eight losses, giving them 56 points).

The major first-ever club title Kane was finally confirmed following a 2-2 draw between Bayer Leverkusen and SC Freiburg at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg on May 4.

The English striker, known for his stint with Tottenham Hotspur from 2010-23, which spanned over 300 matches and 213 goals, did not win the Premier League or any other title with the Spurs, with his most notable accomplishment being the runners-up finish in the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 to Liverpool.

Harry Kane ended the tournament as the top goal scorer, with 25 goals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor