What Mumbai City FC need in the transfer window to mount a strong comeback

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : After securing consecutive top-two finishes in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, along with silverware in both campaigns, Mumbai City FC barely managed to sneak into the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs in 2024-25, finishing sixth in the standings. Their title defence in the Cup also fell flat, ending in a heavy 5-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC in a one-legged playoff clash, as per the official website of ISL.

It was a season marked by inconsistency and a dip in attacking output. With just 36 goals scored, their lowest league tally in three seasons, the Islanders will be looking to revamp key areas in the summer transfer window to bounce back stronger.

While the team continued to dominate possession and show promise in build-up play, the end product often fell short. The loss of influential players, injuries and a transitional year with new faces all contributed to the slide but now, with the summer window open, Mumbai City FC have the opportunity to address their weaknesses and gear up for a comeback campaign.

A big part of Mumbai City FC's identity over the past two seasons has been stitched around the calming presence and sharp distribution of Yoell van Nieff. The Dutchman, known for his wide passing range and intelligent game-reading, operated as the team's midfield metronome.

Last season, he was tasked with an even greater defensive workload in the absence of Apuia, with whom he formed a solid partnership during the 2023-24 season, and while he performed admirably, it came at a cost to his creativity.

Van Nieff created 29 chances during the 2024-25 season, a drop from the 33 he managed the previous campaign despite playing nearly 500 fewer minutes. The shift in role also saw him lodge better numbers in defensive stats compared to the 2023-24 season, but that dual burden limited his forward thrusts.

With his departure, Mumbai City FC have lost not just a set-piece specialist and chance creator, but also a vital presence in transitions. Replacing him won't be easy. They'll need a midfielder who can break play, dictate tempo, and carry the ball forward. Someone who can marry Van Nieff's composure with Apuia's energy.

Apuia's exit before the 2024-25 season had a ripple effect on the team's spine. In the 2023-24 season, Apuia and Alberto Noguera topped the team's tackling charts with 27 and 21 tackles, respectively. That aggressive bite in midfield was sorely missed.

In 2024-25, it was defenders, not midfielders, who were heavily involved in the tackles count, an indicator of how the Islanders often allowed opposition teams too much time and space before winning the ball back. Among MCFC midfielders, Brandon Fernandes (14) and Jon Toral (11) led the tally, but those numbers pale in comparison to what Apuia and Noguera contributed in the previous campaign.

Apuia also topped the MCFC squad charts for the fouls earned metric in 2023-24, often breaking opposition momentum and earning vital set-pieces. His ability to draw contact and shield the defence provided an invisible layer of protection that the Islanders lacked last season. And replacing a player with his profile that's a deep-lying ball-winner with good control under pressure will likely be high on the club's priority list.

Mumbai City FC created multiple chances last season. They kept the ball, reached dangerous areas and worked their way into the box. But the numbers in key attacking departments like crosses, shots and big chances dipped from the previous campaign, where they ranked among the league's top two or three in most metrics.

The drop off wasn't just a case of poor finishing. The service wasn't always sharp, there was a lack of unpredictability and pace at times, traits that once defined their attack and that points to the next piece of the puzzle.

Over the years, Bipin Singh has built a reputation as a big-game player for Mumbai City FC. He's scored two goals in two ISL finals and carved his niche as a tireless runner with the ability to beat his man down the flank. While his overall output took a dip last season, he still chipped in with crucial goals and remained a threat during his time with the Islanders.

The winger had just one goal to show in the last season. But during Mumbai City FC's 2022-23 Shield-winning campaign, he chipped in with seven goals. He played nearly 600 minutes fewer the following season but still contributed four goals, one of which came in the final.

With Singh's journey with the Islanders coming to an end, the club will have to seek a long-term replacement. Someone who can offer width, stretch defences and score goals.

Defensively, Mumbai City FC remained one of the strongest sides in the league, conceding the third-fewest goals during the league stage and registering 10 clean sheets, which was the joint-second best record. Much of this solidity stemmed from the dependable centre-back pairing of Tiri and Mehtab Singh, whose chemistry and positional understanding formed the backbone of Mumbai City FC's backline.

However, when either of the two was absent, the defence often looked vulnerable. All four of the Islanders' defeats in 2025 came in games where Tiri and Singh didn't start together, including the 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Bengaluru FC. The absence of their tried-and-tested partnership disrupted the defensive shape and organisation, exposing gaps that weren't usually there.

While Thaer Krouma was slotted in as a replacement on several occasions, the Islanders struggled to replicate the same level of cohesion. Having not been a regular starter in the past two seasons, his lack of familiarity with either centre-back often showed. Whether it was covering spaces or leading the defence, the coordination wasn't quite the same, which opponents exploited, especially in high-pressure games.

The drop off without Tiri and Singh operating in tandem highlighted the need for Mumbai City FC to strengthen depth in central defence, especially with an eye on potential injuries or rotation over a long season.

Brandon Fernandes, who joined the team in 2024, showed glimpses of creativity and flair. Toral, too, grew into the season. While Fernandes created the most chances for the Islanders, Toral finished third on the list for most chances created in the MCFC squad after Chhangte. And if Islanders can build a more robust midfield around them, both Fernandes and Toral play freer roles next season.

Head coach Petr Kratky deserves credit for trying to build continuity and sticking to their philosophy of playing out from the back and prioritising attacking football. While the sixth-place finish was a disappointment, Kratky's system needs better execution and the right additions in key positions.

Mumbai City FC remain one of the most successful clubs in the last few seasons, but with the league growing more competitive season after season, marginal drops in performance can cost dearly and if they can get their recruitment right, there's every chance they'll be back in the playoffs next season, not just scraping through but challenging for silverware again.

