"When you don't kill a team like....": NEUFC coach after loss to Mumbai City FC

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 8 : NorthEastUnited FC Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali rued his side's missed chances but praised his team's fight and the passionate Shillong crowd after a 2-0 loss to Mumbai City FC, saying that when a quality opposition is not killed off through chances, a team suffers.

In the first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) match in Shillong, Mumbai City FC broke the deadlock in the 41st minute with Bipin Singh opened the scoring. The Islanders sealed the win in added time when Tiri set up Lallianzuala Chhangte, who struck the ball cleanly into the bottom right corner. The result saw NorthEast United FC succumb to their fifth defeat of the campaign and the Highlanders dropped down to fifth in the standings, as per a press release from ISL.

The match saw NorthEast United FC suffer their first defear to the Highlanders after eight games.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, NorthEast United FC head coach Benali remained positive, emphasizing that his team played well, created chances, and should hold their heads high.

"You know, how can I say? We did everything, and they got the points. We slept in a throw-in, totally sleeping in the first goal," he said, referring to the defensive lapse that led to Mumbai City FC's opener.

"We had many chances, they scored. When you don't kill a team like Mumbai City FC with the chances you get (you suffer). They scored, then we start to be a little bit in a hurry," he added.

Benali admitted that NorthEast United FC failed to make the most of their attacking opportunities, particularly in the second half. The Highlanders took 17 shots compared to Mumbai City FC's five but lacked composure in front of goal.

"Only looking for Ala(aeddine) Ajaraie, not trying the other options. It worked (for them). The most important thing is to look forward and I'm proud of the game we did," he said.

"We got them in their area. The problem is we were not shooting at all. We tried to go with the ball inside the area. We had a chance to cross. We were not crossing. Sometimes some players who got four yellows, they were thinking more, (maybe the) next game I am not playing. Instead of being calm, I just think about the game. That is some players that (have) lack of calmness, or experience. We faced a very good team. We could have drawn or won. But we are proud back home," he explained.

The coach was frustrated that his players hesitated in crucial moments instead of taking decisive actions. Despite the loss, Benali rejected the idea that NorthEast United FC should consider this a failure. He urged the spectators and the media to focus on the bigger picture.

"Nothing went wrong. The only thing that went wrong is we lost the game. We played, we fought, we had the chances, and we didn't score. That's the only thing that was missing, scoring the goal," he asserted.

Benali also took a moment to praise the Shillong crowd for their unwavering support. With the first ISL match in Shillong ending in a loss, Benali ended with an apology to the home supporters, acknowledging the turnout of 14,000 fans.

"Thank you to the fans of Shillong. They were great, fantastic. Sorry for the result, but they need to keep their heads up and be proud of the team they have. We need to be proud," Benali said.

"Sorry, we could not give them the win today. We hope we give them the win next game here again against Bengaluru FC. Very important game for us and apologise again. But feeling great to see the stadium full. We hope to see it more times," he concluded.

