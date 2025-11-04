"'Without doubt, this is the moment that makes me very proud' : David Beckham on his Knighthood

London [UK], November 4 : Former Manchester United and England legend David Beckham was officially knighted by King Charles III in recognition of his remarkable contribution to sport and charity at Buckingham Palace, as per the official website of Manchester United.

The football icon, dressed sharply in a three-piece suit designed by his wife Victoria Beckham, was accompanied by her and his proud parents, Ted and Sandra.

Beckham knelt before the King as he performed the honour with a ceremonial sword.

"I think obviously being told I had the honour was a special moment," he said, as quoted from the official website of Manchester United.

"I've been lucky to have won things in my career and done things, and played for my country and captained my country, but, without doubt, this is the moment that makes me very proud," he explained.

"For a number of reasons - not just my career, not just for the sport, but to get it for the philanthropic work I do, that's so important to me. My charity work has always been work that I don't have to do. I do it because I love doing it, I do it because I make a difference and we make change and, in all honesty, it's extra special to receive a knighthood, for not just my sport but the important work I do with children," he added.

"It's nice to have six Premier League titles and obviously a few other medals along the way, but this, without doubt, will be pride of place," Beckham noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor