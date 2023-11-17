'Wow I love India': David Beckham dives into India's culinary delights, shares pics

New Delhi, Nov 17 Football legend David Beckham set the internet ablaze on his trip to India as he indulged in the gastronomic delights of Indian cuisine. In a delightful Instagram story, Beckham shared his love affair with the vibrant flavours and aromas that define the heart of Indian cooking.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham shared the pictures of Indian food items with a caption: "Wow I Love India", in another picture he wrote "Yum" along with "Soooooooooo good".

Beckham, who was in India in his role as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, was seen with cricket icon and fellow UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Later, he was hosted by Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja at their residence for dinner.

Thereafter, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family turned hosts for the legendary footballer, who left for Britain after the dinner at Mannat.

