Xabi Alonso set to leave Bayer Leverkusen at end of current season

Leverkusen [Germany], May 9 : Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is set to leave the club after the conclusion of the current season, marking the end of his more than two and a half years' association with the German side.

Leverkusen confirmed that they agreed to terminate the contract of the Spanish manager, which was initially set to expire in the summer of 2026. During his fruitful tenure, Alonso lifted the Bundesliga title, DFB Pokal and Supercup last season. Under his watch, Leverkusen fell short of a memorable treble after suffering a heartbreak in the Europa League final against Atalanta FC.

"Bayer 04 Leverkusen and head coach Xabi Alonso part company after more than two and a half years together. The champions of Germany, DFB Pokal and Supercup winners of 2024, have met the wish of the Spaniard to terminate his contract, originally due to run to the summer of 2026, after the end of this season. Bayer 04 will announce the successor as head coach at the appropriate time," Leverkusen said in a statement on Friday.

One of the hottest prospects for the managerial position, Alonso, was experiencing "mixed emotions" while announcing the decision, but felt it was the right moment. Alonso's final home game of the season will be against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, and the last fixture of his current stint will be against Mainz on May 17.

"This week, the club and I have agreed that these are going to be my last two games as Bayer Leverkusen coach. This is a moment with mixed emotions. This is not a moment to talk about the future. We want to have a proper farewell on Sunday here for some players, myself. It was the right moment to announce it," he said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

Alonso's decision comes a week after Leverkusen conceded the title to Bayern Munich. According to recent reports, Alonso has been heavily linked with a potential job at La Liga behemoth Real Madrid. Alonso remained tight-lipped while addressing his future and added, "When the season is wrapped, then it will be the moment for the next thing. Not the moment for that."

Werner Wenning, chair of the shareholders committee at Bayer 04, reflected on the impact made by the Spaniard and said in the statement released by the club, "Together with Xabi Alonso, we have written a success story just through winning the league title without defeat in a way not seen in German football. He was an outstanding ambassador at all times as coach both for our club as well as for the whole Bundesliga. Therefore, we are very grateful to Xabi Alonso."

