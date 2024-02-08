Xabi Alonso's ambitious Leverkusen take on the Munich challenge in Bundesliga top-of-the-table clash

New Delhi [India], February 8 : All eyes will be on the much-anticipated clash of the weekend, as reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich travel to Leverkusen to face the current table toppers Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena stadium.

Bayer Leverkusen is currently the only club unbeaten in the Bundesliga under the guidance of Xabi Alonso this season. The Spaniard, with his tactical prowess and astute man-management, has steered Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten streak of 30 games in all competitions this season.

At the back end of things, Bayer Leverkusen are solidified by the likes of Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, and German wall Jonathan Tah who have helped the side to concede the fewest goals in the Bundesliga this season (14). On the offensive forefront, the quick guns like Florian Wirtz, and Jonas Hoffman have helped the side to score the second-highest goals in the league this season (52).

The added firepower of the fullback pairing of Alex Grimaldo and Jeremy Frimpong has brought up a combined 27-goal involvement for their side.

The Bavarian giants Bayern Munich have reignited their attacking form under master tactician Thomas Tuchel - having scored an average of 2.95 goals per game since the start of the season. Their talisman Harry Kane has been shattering goalscoring records since his record transfer move to the Munich outfits having scored 24 goals - the highest in the Bundesliga this season so far. The formidable Bayern attack, comprising the likes of Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, and Kingsley Coman, among others, has amassed a staggering 59 goals in just 20 games - the most in the league this season.

Leverkusen have scored 13 points from a possible 15 in their last 5 games with 4 wins and a draw.

Bayern and Leverkusen lead the line for most goals scored in the league so far with 59 and 52 goals respectively. However, they have also conceded the least number of goals with Leverkusen conceding only 14 goals - 5 fewer than the reigning champions.

A Leverkusen win can take them 5 points ahead of Bayern Munich.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor