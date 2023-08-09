Xavi still looking for new Barca signings and refuses to rule out Neymar return

Madrid, Aug 9 FC Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, didn't dismiss the possibility of bringing Neymar Jr. back to the club from Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes later this month.

Barcelona are on the lookout for a successor to Ousmane Dembele, who seems poised to transfer to PSG. Coupled with rumors about Neymar's dissatisfaction in France, speculations about the Brazilian's potential return, five years after his departure, have surged, Xinhua reported.

"I can't say anything because last year, I mentioned the name of a player at another club and they were angry about that (Martin Zubimendi at Real Sociedad). We'll see what unfolds by the end of the transfer period," the coach remarked.

While discussions about potential newcomers to Barca are rife, the club grapples with integrating new signings, including Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez. Even players like Alexander Balde, who have penned new contracts, have not officially made it to Barcelona's premier team.

La Liga's intricate financial regulations mean Barca currently lists only 13 players in their squad. This includes Dembele and Franck Kessie, both seemingly on the brink of exiting the club.

To amass the needed funds, Barca contemplates 'activating another economic lever' (i.e., selling assets to an investment fund). With the clock ticking towards their season opener against Getafe on Sunday, Xavi remains hopeful.

"Last year, we faced similar hurdles registering players, but we remain composed," he expressed, emphasizing the necessity for fresh talent. "We must recruit wisely. The sporting director and club president, Joan Laporta, are aware. For now, I'm pleased with the training sessions," he added.

Xavi offered these insights post the Joan Gamper pre-season match, wherein Barcelona triumphed over Tottenham 4-2. They clinched victory with three late goals, despite Tottenham having the upper hand for a significant portion of the match.

