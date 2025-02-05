Young Indian goalkeeper Som Kumar joins Slovenian top-tier club NK Radomlje

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 : 19-year-old Indian goalkeeper Som Kumar has signed with NK Radomlje, club competing in Prva Liga, the top tier league of Slovenian football. This marks a significant step in Kumar's career as he becomes the only Indian footballer with a professional contract in Europe currently.

Standing at 6'3, shot-stopper Som, known for his agility and quick reflexes, spent the last season with Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters, mutually agreeing to part ways with the team in pursuit of international opportunities. His move to NK Radomlje offers an exciting opportunity as he moves back to Slovenia where he spent four formative years before moving back to India in 2024.

Speaking about the move, Som Kumar said as quoted by the Prva Liga press release, "I am thrilled to join NK Radomlje and take this next step in my career. Playing in a top-flight European league is a dream come true for any Indian, and I am excited to go back to Slovenia and am eager to learn, grow, and contribute to the team's success. I look forward to meet the team in training."

Som Kumar also appreciated Kerala Blasters Football Club for the opportunity, he added "I would also like to take this moment to thank Kerala Blasters for showing immense belief in me, giving me the opportunity to represent and play for a prestigious club like KBFC, known for its pure passion. I had a great learning experience this past season, I also want to thank the management, coaching staff, my colleagues and most importantly the club fans who have embraced me and supported me through the year/season. I learnt a lot from this opportunity, and I will carry these lessons with me to Europe."

NK Radomlje, based in Domzale, competes in Slovenia's premier football division and has been a key player in developing young talent. The club expressed confidence in Kumar's potential and believes he will add value to their squad.

Grega Marinsek, Sports Director, NK Radomlje said, "Our club is very happy we could successfully sign Som. He's a talented young goalkeeper who we have been watching since he was playing at Olimpija in Slovenia, we see great potential in Som, and we believe Som's talent and great character will help raise the level of competition in our team. We are pleased to have signed the youngest Indian professional player from India and hope this will open more development opportunities in the Indian market and could pave the way for more talented Indian players to join us in the future."

With this move, Kumar continued the growing trend of Indian footballers making their mark on the global stage, further showcasing India's emerging talent in international football.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor