"Your dedication and passion inspiration to millions": Jay Shah lauds contribution of Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi [India], May 16 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah showered praise on India football skipper Sunil Chhetri and said he is one of India's most decorated footballers.

On Thursday, Chhetri took to X to announce his retirement from international football. He will have his last dance for the Blue Tigers in front of the home fans at the Salt Lake Stadium on June 6 against Kuwait.

The BCCI secretary said on X that India skipper's "dedication and passion" have been an inspiration for many people in the country.

"@chetrisunil11, one of India's most decorated footballers, has announced his retirement from international football. Your dedication and passion have been an inspiration to millions. As a pioneer of Indian football, you've not only achieved remarkable success but also elevated the sport in our country. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors," Shah wrote on X.

Sunil Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

Chhetri received the Arjuna Award in 2011, and the Padma Shri in 2019. In 2021, he became the first footballer to get the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour.

In a career that spanned over 19 years, the Arjuna Award winner has 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. The most-capped Indian footballer is the third-highest goal-scorer on the global stage with icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of him.

