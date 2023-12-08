"Your love, support...": Harry Maguire expresses delight after winning Premier League POTM award

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Manchester United defender Harry Maguire penned a heartfelt message after winning the Premier League Player of the Month award for November.

The English centre-back impressed with his exceptional performances throughout the month for the Red Devils.

His on-field efforts were recognized as the fans and the panel of experts voted him to become Premier League's November Player of the Month.

The experienced English centre-back took to Instagram to express his delight after receiving the award and wrote, "@premierleague Player of the Month. Couldn't of done it without my team mates, the staff and you fans. Your love and support doesn't go unnoticed, I appreciate it."

Maguire became the first defender to win the award since Liverpool's Joel Matip who achieved it in February last year.

The 30-year-old defender's story in 2023 has been nothing short of a fairytale. Earlier this year he was stripped of the club captaincy and Portuguese mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes was handed the captain's armband prior to the the 2023-24 season.

He was heavily linked to a move away from the club in the summer transfer window but decided to opt against it and stay with the club.

After Raphael Varane's injury, he got a window of opportunity to make his return back in the team and he capitalized on each opportunity that came in front of him.

Maguire is likely to return to action in Manchester United's Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Devils have the opportunity to go level on points with local rival Manchester City on points in the table.

On the other hand, the Premier League title defenders will look to cut the deficit and take a step closer to reach league leaders Arsenal with three points against Luton on Sunday.

