107 fresh Omicron cases found, take tally to 333 in K'taka: Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 7 Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Friday said that 107 new Omicron cases have been detected, taking the overall tally in the state to 333.

"No severity is found among Omicron patients so far. But for those who have not taken Covid-19 vaccination, it could be more and even death is possible. I appeal to the people to get vaccinated to avoid hospitalisation," he added.

He said that Omicron and Covid-19 cases in the third wave of the infection are spreading more as per predicted reports. The state has 3.95 per cent infection positivity rate.

The infection rate is higher but people need not panic about it. The infections tend to go up and then settle down, the minister added.

Six districts in the state Bengaluru urban, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi and Kolar are having more positivity rates. The district administrations are initiating more strict measures, he said.

Karnataka has ramped up the vaccination process. There has been a record 42 per cent vaccination in four days for the age group of 15 and 17 years. As many as 13.35 lakh children belonging to the eligible population category have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid vaccine, he added.

At present, Karnataka stands at the second place from the earlier fourth in terms of overall vaccinations in the country. Andhra Pradesh has achieved the highest vaccination in the country. Chikkaballapura and Kodagu districts have achieved 59 per cent vaccination for the 15 to 17 years' age group and occupy the first position in Karnataka.

Belagavi, Bagalakot and Haveri are placed second in terms of vaccination and have achieved 58 per cent vaccination. Uttara Kannada district is at third place with 57 per cent vaccinations.

In overall vaccinations Karnataka has completed the first vaccine dose for 99 per cent of the beneficiaries. Two doses of vaccinations have been administered to 80 per cent of the population which is much higher than the national average.

"We stand at third position in the country in terms of vaccinations. As many as 64.27 lakh vaccine doses are available in stock," the minister said.

"I am chairing a meeting of all senior officials, bureaucrats and experts to get clarity on the situation regarding testing, tracing, hospitalisation, health infrastructure management and preventive measures," he added.

