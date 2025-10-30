129 more test positive for dengue in Manipur, case tally rises to 3,594 this year

Imphal, Oct 30 At least 129 more people tested positive for dengue, taking the total number of vector-borne cases to 3,594 this year, officials said on Thursday.

According to a report released by S. Priyokumar Singh, State Malaria Officer (National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme), at least 3,594 people have tested positive for dengue in the state this year, while a patient died in the state's Bishnupur district.

Singh, in his report, said that they have been following the guidelines of the central National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) in curbing the outbreak of dengue in the state since January.

According to a report by the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, 2,463 cases of dengue were reported last year (2024), and five people died due to the viral disease.

The Health and Family Welfare Department report stated that the 3,594 positive cases were detected between January 1 and October 28 this year, out of 7,883 people tested for the disease.

Of the state's 16 administrative districts comprising valley and hilly regions, Imphal West reported the highest number of cases at 2,507, followed by Imphal East (655), Bishnupur (102), Thoubal (84), Senapati (63), Kakching (45) and Ukhrul (44) and Chandel (25).

Among the most affected areas, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts fall within the heavily populated Imphal Valley region, while Senapati, Kakching, Ukhrul and Chandel districts are located in the mountainous regions.

The mixed-populated district of Jiribam, along southern Assam, reported only one positive dengue case so far.

The only dengue-related death was reported in Bishnupur district in the Manipur valley region, the report said. Another official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that, as per the guidelines of the NVBDCP, the department, in collaboration with other agencies, has been working to curb the spread of the disease.

"Rising number of dengue cases, especially in the Imphal valley region, highlights growing concerns over the spread of the disease," the official said and attributed the surge to prolonged monsoon rain and stagnant water accumulation that led to create ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes mosquito.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has intensified vector control measures, including fogging operations and public awareness campaigns across affected areas.

Various authorities, including Municipal bodies and Urban Development Department, have urged people to keep their surroundings clean, remove stagnant water, and use mosquito repellents and nets to curb further transmission.

Officials have also advised people showing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and rashes to seek immediate medical advice to prevent complications.

