1,430 Covid patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Published: April 15, 2022

Beijing, April 15 A total of 1,430 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its Friday report.

This brought the mainland's total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 145,352 as of Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, 28,778 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report showed.

