144 new Covid cases, 1 more death in Myanmar

Yangon, Jan 5 Myanmar reported 144 new Covid-19 cases and one more death in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country's death toll has thus risen to 19,278, while its Covid infections has increased to 531,299 as of Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Myanmar Health Ministry.

A total of 509,182 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 6 million samples have been tested for Covid, so far.

